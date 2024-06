OSTREM INDICTED ON 9 FELONY COUNTS

THE FORMER MAYOR OF CENTERVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA HAS BEEN INDICTED ON NINE FELONY COUNTS IN THE MAY 27TH SHOOTING DEATHS OF THREE PEOPLE IN THAT CITY.

64-YEAR-OLD JAY OSTREM OF CENTERVILLE WAS INDICTED WEDNESDAY BY A TURNER COUNTY GRAND JURY ON THREE COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, THREE COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER, AND THREE COUNTS OF FELONY FIRST DEGREE MURDER WHILE IN THE COMMISSION OF A BURGLARY.

STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS THE ALLEGED CRIMES HAPPENED AT A RESIDENCE IN CENTERVILLE.

THE VICTIMS WERE IDENTIFIED AS 26-YEAR-OLD PAUL FRANKUS, 21-YEAR-OLD ZACHARY FRANKUS AND 35-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY RICHMOND.

OSTREM’S NEXT COURT APPEARANCE IS SCHEDULED FOR 3 P.M., JUNE 20 AT THE MCCOOK COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN SALEM.

HE REMAINS HELD ON A $1 MILLION CASH ONLY BOND IN THE MINNEHAHA COUNTY JAIL.