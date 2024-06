GRASSLEY, OTHERS REFLECT ON 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA SHARED REMARKS ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY.

GRASSLEY SAYS D-DAY WAS A TURNING POINT IN WORLD WAR TWO:

GRASSLEY JOINED AROUND 60 BI-PARTISAN SENATORS ON A RESOLUTION COMMEMORATING THE AMERICAN TROOPS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE HISTORIC MILITARY OPERATION.

RADIO IOWA’S DAR DANIELSON REPORTS ON IOWANS WHO SERVED DURING THAT TIME:

THE GOLDSTAR MUSEUM AT CAMP DODGE IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC.