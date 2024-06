FEENSTRA OPTIMISTIC ABOUT NEW FARM BILL

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS HE’S HOPEFUL A NEW FARM BILL WILL GET THROUGH THE HOUSE AND SENATE YET THIS YEAR.

FFB1 OC……..THROUGH THE SENATE.” :07

FEENSTRA IS A MEMBER OF THE HOUSE AG COMMITTEE AND THE “MARK UP” IS THE PRELUDE TO PRESENTING THE BILL TO THE FULL HOUSE FOR A VOTE.

LAST FALL, CONGRESS HAD TO EXTEND THE FARM BILL THAT PASSED IN 2018 BECAUSE WORK ON A NEW FIVE-YEAR PLAN WAS STALLED.

FFB2 OC…….THE PAST WEEK.” :22

FEENSTRA, WHO HAD SURGERY ON MAY 2ND TO TREAT A BLOOD CLOT IN HIS LEG, SAYS HE’S DOING WELL AND IS FOLLOWING HIS DOCTOR’S ORDERS DURING HIS RECOVERY.

FEENSTRA, WHO IS 55, IS SEEKING A THIRD TERM IN THE U-S HOUSE.

RADIO IOWA