46TH STREET RAILROAD CROSSING TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS

REPAIRS WILL BEGIN MONDAY ON THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAILROAD CROSSING AT 46TH STREET.

THE RAILROAD SAYS THE CROSSING WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC FROM MONDAY THROUGH PART OF FRIDAY WHILE THE TRACK IS REPAIRED.

ALTERNATE ROUTES ALONG FLOYD BOULEVARD, HIGHWAY 75 NORTH, OUTER DRIVE, AND HIGHWAY 75 WILL BE POSTED.

THIS REPAIRS SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY SOMETIME FRIDAY, JUNE 14TH, WEATHER PERMITTING.