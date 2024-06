RIVER-CADE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL SET FOR SATURDAY

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF BLUEGRASS MUSIC, THIS SATURDAY THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILLION ON THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT WILL BE THE PLACE TO BE.

PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THAT’S WHERE THE SECOND ANNUAL RIVER-CADE BLUEGRASS AND BLUEGILLS MUSIC FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE:

BLUE1 OC………. DITCHWATER BULLFROGS. :25

CLAEYS SAYS THE FESTIVAL THEN FEATURES A NATIONAL HEADLINER AND ENDS WITH A BANG:

BLUE2 OC………OFF FIREWORKS. :18

AND YES, THERE WILL ALSO BE REFRESHMENTS:

BLUE3 OC……IT’S FREE. :08

THE FREE RIVER-CADE FESTIVAL WAS FUNDED BY MRHD AND OTHER SPONSORS AND BEGINS AT 3:30 P.M. SATURDAY AT THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILLION ON LARSEN PARK ROAD.