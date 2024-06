FATAL CRASH REPORTED IN CRAWFORD COUNTY

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND FOUR OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR DENISON.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 23-YEAR-OLD BRENT STEPHAN OF OKLAHOMA, THE DRIVER OF AN EASTBOUND CAR ON HIGHWAY 30 IN CRAWFORD COUNTY LOST CONTROL AND COLLIDED WITH A WESTBOUND S-U-V NEAR “N” AVENUE.

STEPHAN AND TWO PASSENGERS RECEIVED SERIOUS INJURIES.

A PASSENGER IN THE S-U-V, 35-YEAR-OLD CORY BEER OF BAYARD, IOWA, WAS PRONOUCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V, 19-YEAR-OLD MORGAN ANDERSEN OF SHELBY, IOWA, WAS TAKEN TO THE DENISON HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.