SUMMER READING PROGRAMS AT PUBLIC LIBRARIES BEGIN

THE SUMMER READING PROGRAM IS UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY.

READERS OF ALL AGES CAN WIN PRIZES DURING THE FREE SUMMER READING PROGRAM THROUGH JULY 31ST.

THERE ARE MANY OTHER ACTIVITIES INCLUDING READ-TO-ME-DOGS ON TUESDAYS, FROM 2-3PM AT THE AALFS DOWNTOWN LIBRARY THROUGH JUNE.

ILLUSIONIST KEITH WEST WILL PERFORM MONDAY, JUNE 17TH AT 2PM IN THE MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY AND AGAIN AT 6:45PM AT THE AALFS DOWNTOWN LIBRARY.

THERE WILL ALSO BE STORYTIMES, FAMILY BOARD GAME DAY,, A VISIT FROM BLANK PARK ZOO, FAMILY YOGA, TEEN AFTER-HOURS EVENTS, TODDLER SUMMER GAMES, IMAGINATION BUILDERS, INNOVATION STUDIO, FAMILY MOVIE FRIDAYS, LEGO EVENTS, AND MORE.

VIEW THE COMPLETE YOUTH SUMMER READING CALENDAR AT

SIOUXCITYLIBRARY.ORG OR PICK ONE UP AT ANY LIBRARY LOCATION.