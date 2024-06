SKAFF WINS G-O-P WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR NOMINATION

ONE OF THE BIGGEST WINS AND SURPRISES PERHAPS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY TUESDAY WAS MICHELLE SKAFF’S VICTORY OVER COUNTY SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG FOR THE G-O-P NOMINATION FOR COUNTY AUDITOR AND RECORDER.

SKAFF, WHO HAS SERVED AS A DEPUTY WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR FOR EIGHT YEARS, LED FROM START TO FINISH AND DEFEATED RADIG BY NEARLY 1400 VOTES WITH 68% OF THE UNOFFICIAL TALLY.TO 31%:

MSKAFF1 OC……..WHERE THIS LEADS. :17

IT LEADS TO SKAFF NOW RUNNING AGAINST HER BOSS, DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, IN NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION:

MSKAFF2 OC……..WHERE I AM TODAY. :22

SKAFF THINKS THE FACT THAT SHE RAN A POSITIVE CAMPAIGN AND KNOCKED ON DOORS HELPED HER TO THE PRIMARY VICTORY OVER RADIG:

MSKAFF3 OC……..IN THIS ROLE. :20

RADIG SERVED PREVIOUSLY AS A CITY COUNCILMAN IN SIOUX CITY BEFORE RUNNING AND WINNING THE FIRST DISTRICT SEAT ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON WILL RUN FOR A FULL TERM IN NOVEMBER.

THE DISTRICT THREE REPUBLICAN WON HIS PARTY’S NOMINATION FOR A FULL TERM WITH 69% OF THE VOTE IN DEFEATING CHALLENGER WILLARD BRIAN MCNAUGHTON.

NO DEMOCRATS RAN FOR THAT POSITION.

REPUBLICAN KENT KARPER AND DEMOCRAT JOHN HERRIG WERE UNOPPOSED IN THEIR PARTY BID FOR THE DISTRICT ONE SUPERVISORS NOMINATION, AS WERE THE G-O-P’S DAVID DIETRICH AND DEMOCRAT LINCOLN RYAN FOR THE COUNTY’S DISTRICT 5 SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY JEREMY TAYLOR.

REPUBLICAN CHAD SHEEHAN WAS UNOPPOSED IN HIS BID FOR THE G-O-P NOMINATION FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF.

NO DEMOCRATS HAVE ANNOUNCED FOR THE POSITION.