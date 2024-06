SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH TO HOST HEALTH FAIR

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL HOST A FREE COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR THIS FRIDAY AFTERNOON ON JUNE 7TH FROM 2PM UNTIL 4PM AT THEIR 1014 NEBRASKA STREET LOCATION.

SPOKESPERSON ANAIS MARES SAYS IT’S THE SECOND YEAR DISTRICT HEALTH HAS HOSTED A FAIR, AND THIS YEAR’S WILL BE BIGGER:

SHE SAYS THE FAIR WILL TAKE PLACE MAINLY IN THEIR PARKING LOT, BUT SERVICES SUCH AS EYE EXAMS WILL TAKE PLACE INSIDE:

A VARIETY OF FAMILY FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES WILL BE AVAILABLE ALONG WITH FREE FOOD AND SNACKS.

OVER 20 ADDITIONAL COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS WILL ALSO BE REPRESENTED AT THE HEALTH FAIR.