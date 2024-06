LIGHT VOTER TURNOUT SO FAR IN WOODBURY COUNTY

VOTERS ARE HEADING TO THE POLLS IN IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA TODAY TO CAST BALLOTS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE STATE’S PRIMARY ELECTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS HERE IN IOWA, THE POLLS OPENED EARLY:

IT HAS BEEN A LIGHT TURNOUT IN WOODBURY COUNTY SO FAR TODAY.

AS OF 11 A.M., ONLY 900 PEOPLE HAD CAST BALLOTS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY’S PRECINCTS.

AS OF 4 P.M., THAT HAD INCREASED TO 2037 BALLOTS CAST.

UP IN SOUTH DAKOTA, THE POLLS CLOSE AT 7 P.M.