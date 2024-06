GOP SENATORS SLAM BIDEN IMMIGRATION ORDER

REPUBLICANS ARE QUICKLY DENOUNCING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S EXECUTIVE ORDER ANNOUNCEMENT TUESDAY TO CLOSE ASYLUM AT THE NATION’S SOUTHERN BORDER IF THE DAILY AVERAGE OF MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS REACHES 2,500.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS BIDEN IS THE OPEN BORDER PRESIDENT AND HE CREATED THE MESS WHEN HE TOOK OFFICE:

MESS1 OC………ENTERING OUR COUNTRY. :22

GRASSLEY CONSIDER’S BIDEN’S ORDER A REACTION TO THE PRESIDENT’S LOW POLL NUMBERS IN AN ELECTION YEAR:

MESS2 OC……POLLS IN MIND. ;12

NEBRASKA SENATOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS BIDEN’S NEW ORDER RUNS COUNTER EVEN TO PRESIDENT OBAMA’S ADMINISTRATION CONCERNS:

MESS3 OC…….A CATASTROPHE. :18

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAID ON THE SENATE FLOOR THAT IT IS BIDEN WHO CREATED THE IMMIGRATION CRISIS WE HAVE FACED THE LAST THREE YEARS:

MESS4 OC…….RECORD BREAKING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION :18

THUNE MADE HIS REMARKS SHORTLY BEFORE BIDEN ANNOUNCED HIS EXECUTIVE ORDER.