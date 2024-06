FEENSTRA WINS G-O-P NOMINATION FOR U.S. HOUSE 4TH DISTRICT SEAT

INCUMBENT 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA DEFEATED CHALLENGER KEVIN VIRGIL FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR THEU.S. HOUSE SEAT.

FEENSTRA HAD A 58% TO 41% LEAD WITH 30 OF 36 COUNTIES REPORTING AS OF 10:10 P.M. TUESDAY.

FEENSTRA IS SEEKING A 3RD TERM IN CONGRESS AND WON WOODBURY COUNTY BY OVER 800 VOTES WITH 61% UNOFFICIALLY.

DISTRICT ONE INCUMBENT MARIANETTE MILLER-MEEKS WAS LEADING CHALLENGER DAVID PAUTSCH 57% TO 42% FOR THE G-O-P NOMINATION FOR THE U.S. HOUSE.

IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE, TRAVIS SITZMANN DEFEATED NOAH WIESELER FOR THEREPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR THE IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13 G-O-P NOMINATION.

SITZMAN WON PLYMOUTH COUNTY WITH 75% OF THE UNOFFICIAL TALLY OF 442-175 VOTES.

HE WON WOODBURY COUNTY BY A 58-41% MARGIN OF 139 VOTES OVER WIESLER, 458-319.

SITZMANN ALSO WON BIG IN CHEROKEE COUNTY, 293-102 WITH 74% OF THE BALLOTS CAST.

WIESELER WON THE MONONA COUNTY VOTES CAST BY TWO BALLOTS, 345-343.

NO DEMOCRAT HAS ANNOUNCED FOR THE POSITION.