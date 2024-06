ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT AT 18TH AND INGLESIDE AVENUE TUESDAY EVENING IN SIOUX CITY.

CITY POLICE SAY THE 65-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER WAS NORTHBOUND ON INGLESIDE AROUND 6:15 P.M.WHEN HE FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A CURVE, LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A PARKED VEHICLE IN A DRIVEWAY.

THE DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD THERE.

POLICE SAY SPEED WAS A FACTOR IN THE CRASH.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.