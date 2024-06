TRIAL SCHEDULED FOR ONAWA MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF HIS WIFE

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET IN MONONA COUNTY FOR AN ONAWA, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS LIFE LAST MONTH.

A JUDGE SET JANUARY 28TH OF 2025 FOR THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 48-YEAR-OLD JAMIE ALLEN, WHO

WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO A SPEEDY TRIAL.

ALLEN IS ACCUSED OF FATALLY SHOOTING HIS WIFE, 48-YEAR-OLD STACEY ALLEN, OUTSIDE OF THEIR HOME ON MAY 10TH.

RESPONDING DEPUTIES TOOK JAMIE ALLEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

HE HAS ENTERED A NOT GUILTY PLEA TO THE MURDER CHARGE.

ALLEN IS BEING HELD IN THE MONONA COUNTY JAIL.