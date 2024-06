BODY OF MISSING YANKTON SOUTH DAKOTA MAN RECOVERED

THE BODY OF A MISSING YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS BEEN RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER.

YANKTON COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY THE BODY OF 23-YEAR-OLD PHILLIP SNOOZY WAS SPOTTED BY A BOATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. SUNDAY ALONG THE SOUTH DAKOTA SHORELINE.

YANKTON COUNTY DEPUTIES AND EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FOUND THE BODY A QUARTER MILE EAST OF THE EXIT MOUTH OF THE JAMES RIVER AND WERE ABLE TO SAFELY RECOVER THE BODY.

SNOOZY WAS LAST SEEN SWIMMING ALONE IN THE RIVER THE AFTERNOON OF MAY 24TH UNDER THE MERIDIAN BRIDGE ALONG THE NEBRASKA SHORE.

AUTHORITIES SAY SNOOZY WAS REPORTED MISSING BY CAMPERS IN THE AREA AFTER HIS PERSONAL BELONGINGS WERE FOUND ON THE RIVERBANK UNATTENDED,

THE YANKTON SHERIFF SAYS THIS IS STILL CONSIDERED AN OPEN INVESTIGATION IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN NEBRASKA.