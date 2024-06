STATEN EXTRADITED BACK TO WOODBURY COUNTY

A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE AND OTHER CHARGES FROM A FATAL DOWNTOWN ACCIDENT LAST OCTOBER HAS BEEN EXTRADITED FROM ALABAMA BACK TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

31-YEAR-OLD WESLEY LOUIS STATEN WAS RETURNED TO SIOUX CITY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AFTER BEING ARRESTED LAST MONTH BY A U.S. MARSHAL IN ALABAMA.

STATEN IS CHARGED LOCALLY WITH TWO COUNTS OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE, OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF A FATAL ACCIDENT.

THE TWO VEHICLE CRASH LAST OCTOBER 13TH CLAIMED THE LIVES OF 51-YEAR-OLD TERRY FRISBIE OF SIOUX CITY AND 50-YEAR-OLD JUDITH JORDAN OF LE MARS AT THE 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY INTERSECTION.

AUTHORITIES SAY STATEN ALLEGEDLY WAS DRIVING A FORD EXPEDITION WESTBOUND ON 6TH STREET AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED AND RAN A RED LIGHT, STRIKING A NORTHBOUND FORD FUSION OCCUPIED BY THE TWO VICTIMS IN THAT INTERSECTION.

STATEN IS BEING HELD ON $100,000 BOND.