CITY SPEED CAMERAS MOVED TO FORMER LOCATIONS

BECAUSE OF A CHANGE IN IOWA LAW, SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE MOVED THEIR TWO TRAFFIC CAMERAS BACK TO THE 3100 BLOCK OF MYRTLE STREET AND TO LINCOLN WAY NEAR THE HIGHWAY 75 TURNOFF.

THAT’S WHERE THEY WERE PREVIOUS TO THE CHANGES IN THE STATE LAW THAT NOW REQUIRES A STUDY JUSTIFYING THE LOCATIONS THEY ARE PLACED AT.

RELATED TO THAT, THE CITY COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER AN ORDINANCE CHANGING THE FINES ASSESSED FOR AUTOMATED SPEED VIOLATIONS.

VIOLATIONS OF 11-20 MILES PER HOUR OVER THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT WILL RESULT IN A FINE OF 75-DOLLARS, DOWN FROM $100 PREVIOUSLY FOR 11-15 MILES OVER THE LIMIT.

FINES FOR SPEEDING 21-25 MILES PER HOUR OVER THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT WOULD BE $100.00.

FOR SPEEDS 26-30 MILES PER HOUR OVER THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT THE PENALTY WOULD BE A $250 FINE.

SPEEDS GREATER THAN 30 MILES PER HOUR OVER THE POSTED LIMIT WOULD BE $500 WITH ALL PENALTIES DOUBLED FOR VIOLATIONS WHICH OCCUR IN A ROAD WORK ZONE.

KSCJ File photo