CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER HOMELESS PUBLIC AWARENESS CAMPAIGN GRANT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL VOTE MONDAY ON A RESOLUTION TO ACCEPT A $20-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT FROM MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT TO FUND A HOMELESSNESS PUBLIC AWARENESS CAMPAIGN.

THE CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIVISION CREATED A NONPROFIT “ARM” CALLED SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE THAT USES GRANTS AND COMMUNITY DONATIONS TO BETTER SERVE HOMELESS CLIENTS.

THE MRHD GRANT WOULD CREATE A HOMELESSNESS PUBLIC AWARENESS CAMPAIGN OF THREE PARTS.

THE FIRST IS THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS, THE SECOND IS THE INEFFECTIVENESS OF PANHANDLING, AND REALIZING MANY PANHANDLERS ARE NOT HOMELESS; AND THE THIRD IS SUCCESS STORIES OF THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY HOUSED AFTER EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.

THE PROPOSAL IS ON THE COUNCIL’S CONSENT AGENDA.

File photo