BIRD FLU FOUND IN CHEROKEE COUNTY FLOCK

ON SUNDAY IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AUTHORIZED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY EFFECTIVE THROUGH JULY 2ND AFTER THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CONFIRMED A POSITIVE CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK THERE.

THE VIRAL DISEASE AFFECTS BOTH WILD AND DOMESTIC BIRD POPULATIONS AS WELL AS LACTATING DAIRY CATTLE.

THE VIRUS IS OFTEN FATAL TO DOMESTIC BIRD POPULATIONS, INCLUDING CHICKENS AND TURKEYS, WHILE WITH SUPPORTIVE CARE, DAIRY CATTLE USUALLY RECOVER WITH LITTLE TO NO MORTALITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE DISEASE.

THIS FOLLOWS ANOTHER CASE AND DISASTER DECLARATION FOR BIRD FLU LAST WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX COUNTY.

THE U-S-D-A SAYS POULTRY PRODUCTS REMAIN SAFE TO EAT WHEN FULLY COOKED AND THERE IS NO CONCERN REGARDING PASTEURIZED MILK OR DAIRY PRODUCTS.

File photo