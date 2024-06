TWO ARRESTED AFTER NEBRASKA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTINGS

STATE TROOPERS HAVE ARRESTED TWO SUSPECTS FOLLOWING AN OVERNIGHT INCIDENT THAT LED TO TWO OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS IN EASTERN NEBRASKA.

THE SITUATION BEGAN THURSDAY NIGHT AROUND 8:15 P.M., WHEN TROOPERS TRIED TO ARREST 42-YEAR-OLD JASON DAVENPORT, WHO HAD AN ACTIVE ARREST WARRANT FROM POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, WHO WAS IN AN OMAHA RESIDENCE.

A FEMALE OCCUPANT, 40-YEAR-OLD DANA BANKS, CONFIRMED DAVENPORT WAS INSIDE.

DAVENPORT FLED OUT THE REAR OF THE RESIDENCE AROUND 9 P.M. FIRING AT LEAST TWO SHOTS AT TROOPERS.

HE THEN RAN TOWARDS AN UNOCCUPIED PATROL CAR AS SEVERAL TROOPERS AND AN OMAHA POLICE OFFICER FIRED AS DAVENPORT ATTEMPTED TO TAKE THE CRUISER.

AN ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM PREVENTED THAT, BUT BANKS DROVE UP IN A FORD FUSION AND SHE AND DAVENPORT FLED.

A SEARCH BEGAN AND AROUND 3:00 A.M. FRIDAY, A WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPUTY LOCATED A STOLEN KIA AND ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP.

THE VEHICLE WAS OCCUPIED BY THE SUSPECTS AND A PURSUIT BEGAN WITH DAVENPORT AND BANKS SOON EXITING THE CAR AND FLEEING ON FOOT, EVENTUALLY HIDING INSIDE A SEMI CAB IN A BUILDING NEAR KENNARD.

OFFICERS, INCLUDING THE STATE PATROL SWAT TEAM ARRIVED AND DAVENPORT WHO WAS STILL ARMED, REFUSED COMMANDS TO DROP HIS WEAPON.

WHEN HE POINTED IT AT OFFICERS, TROOPERS FIRED, CAUSING BANKS TO SURRENDER.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WITH A NON-LIFE-THREATENING GUNSHOT WOUND.

DAVENPORT REFUSED TO SURRENDER AND A POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY ARMORED VEHICLE WAS USED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE SEMI CAB JUST AFTER 8:00 A.M.

A NEBRASKA PATROL K-9 WAS DEPLOYED INTO THE SEMI CAB AND DAVENPORT WAS THEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. HE WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

CHARGES ARE PENDING AGAINST BOTH SUSPECTS AND NO OFFICERS WERE INJURED DURING THE INCIDENTS.

THE TROOPERS WHO FIRED THEIR WEAPONS HAVE BEEN PLACED ON LEAVE IN ACCORDANCE WITH PATROL POLICY.

Picture of Davenport from Nebraska State Patrol