TOMMY BOLIN ROCK HISTORY EXHIBIT OPENS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

PHOTOGRAPHS, INSTRUMENTS AND OTHER PERSONAL MEMORABILIA OF A LOCAL ROCK LEGEND ARE NOW ON DISPLAY IN A NEW EXHIBIT AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS “GYPSY SOUL” FEATURES SIOUX CITY’S TOMMY BOLIN WHO WAS A GUITARIST REKNOWN FOR HIS SOLO AND SESSION WORK, AS WELL AS PLAYING WITH THE JAMES GANG AND DEEP PURPLE:

BOLIN2 OC……….FOR HIS TALENT. :24

BORN IN 1951, ANDERSON SAYS BOLIN LEARNED HOW TO PLAY THE GUITAR AT AN EARLY AGE, AND EVENTUALLY HEADED WEST TO JOIN A BAND:

BOLIN3 OC……JOPLIN MOLD. :29

HE WENT ON TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST TALENTED AND VERSATILE HARD ROCK GUITARISTS TO EMERGE DURING THE FIRST HALF OF THE 1970S, STARTING WITH BEING ASKED TO PLAY ON BILLY COBHAM’S JAZZ FUSION ALBUM CALLED “SPECTRUM”

BOLIN4 OC………TO THIS DAY. :33

BOLIN THEN REPLACED JOE WALSH IN THE JAMES GANG IN 1973 AND RITCHIE BLACKMORE IN DEEP PURPLE IN 1975.

THE RELEASE OF HIS SOLO DEBUT “TEASER” CAME IN 1975, WHILE HIS 1976 ALBUM “PRIVATE EYES” EARNED HIM OPENING CONCERT SLOTS FOR PETER FRAMPTON, JEFF BECK, RUSH AND ZZ TOP.

HIS LIFE AND CAREER WERE CUT TRAGICALLY SHORT BY A DRUG OVERDOSE ON DECEMBER 4, 1976.

MANY OF THE ARTIFACTS ON DISPLAY ARE FROM THE COLLECTION OF BOLIN’S BROTHER JOHNNIE, WHO WAS THE DRUMMER IN THE ORIGINAL TOMMY BOLIN BAND, AND WENT ON TO PLAY WITH BLACK OAK ARKANSAS.

THE EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MID-AUGUST.