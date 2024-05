PIERRE SD RESIDENTS FEEL THE EARTH MOVE

PEOPLE IN THE CAPITAL OF SOUTH DAKOTA ARE SAYING THEY FELT THE GROUND SHAKE THURSDAY. ACCORDING TO THE U.S.

GEOLOGICAL SURVEY WEBSITE, A 4.0 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HIT SHORTLY AFTER 2:30 IN THE AFTERNOON JUST OVER 24 MILES NORTHWEST OF THE CITY OF PIERRE.

OFFICIALS SAY THAT THE QUAKE WAS AROUND SIX-AND-A-HALF MILES DEEP.

SO FAR, NEARLY 20 RESIDENTS REPORTED FEELING THE EFFECTS, BUT NO DAMAGE WAS REPORTED.

THE LAST EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAPPENED NEAR WAKONDA IN DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR, MEASURING AT 3.0.