GRASSLEY PREDICTS TRUMP CONVICTION TO BE OVERTURNED

IOWA U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY PREDICTS THE FELONY CONVICTION AGAINST DONALD TRUMP WILL BE OVERTURNED ON APPEAL.

THE FORMER PRESIDENT WAS FOUND GUILTY THURSDAY AFTERNOON ON ALL 34 COUNTS OF FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS.

GRASSLEY POINTS OUT MULTIPLE ISSUES WITH THE CASE WHICH HE BELIEVES SHOULD BE GROUNDS FOR THE VERDICT TO BE THROWN OUT, INCLUDING GRASSLEY’S BELIEF THAT THE TRIAL SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN HELD IN MANHATTAN:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE DEFENSE TEAM WANTED SEVERAL OTHER PEOPLE TO TESTIFY BUT THEY WEREN’T ALLOWED TO DO SO, AND HE RAISES ISSUE WITH THE JUDGE FORBIDDING TRUMP FROM PUBLICLY DISCUSSING THE CASE.

THE CASE INVOLVED WHAT’S DESCRIBED AS A HUSH MONEY PAYMENT TO PORN ACTRESS STORMY DANIELS DURING TRUMP’S 2016 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.

GRASSLEY SAYS DANIELS SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN GIVEN SO MUCH TIME ON THE WITNESS STAND TO DISCUSS HER ENCOUNTERS WITH TRUMP.

FORMER TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN SPENT A TOTAL OF 21 HOURS ON THE WITNESS STAND DURING THE TRIAL.

GRASSLEY CALLS COHEN A “CONVICTED LIAR” AND BELIEVES 99-PERCENT OF THE EVIDENCE WAS BASED ON HIS TESTIMONY, WHEN COHEN ADMITTED TO STEALING MONEY FROM TRUMP’S ORGANIZATION.

GRASSLEY DOUBTS THE VERDICT WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE GENERAL ELECTION IN A LITTLE OVER FIVE MONTHS.

A JULY 11TH SENTENCING DATE IS SET FOR TRUMP, WHO COULD FACE PROBATION OR PRISON TIME — A MATTER OF DAYS BEFORE REPUBLICANS ARE AGAIN EXPECTED TO NOMINATE HIM FOR PRESIDENT.

