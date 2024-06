FEENSTRA & VIRGIL DISCUSS RENEWABLE FUELS ISSUES

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA AND KEVIN VIRGIL, THE REPUBLICAN CHALLENGING HIM IN NEXT WEEK’S PRIMARY ELECTION, ANSWERED QUESTIONS AT A FORUM IN CHEROKEE THURSDAY SPONSORED BY THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION.

BOTH CANDIDATES AGREE SUSTAINABLE JET FUEL MADE FROM CORN OR SOYBEANS COULD BE A HUGE BOOST TO IOWA’S ECONOMY.

FEENSTRA TOLD THE GROUP BOOSTING PRODUCTION OF SUSTAINABLE JET FUEL COULD QUADRUPLE THE OUTPUT FROM IOWA ETHANOL AND BIODIESEL PLANTS.

NOT1 OC……..A MASSIVE OPPORTUNITY.” :13

VIRGIL SAYS THE FUEL HAS GREAT POTENTIAL FOR IOWA, BUT CRITICIZED FEENSTRA OVER BRUCE RASTETTER BEING ONE OF THE BIG DONORS TO FEENSTRA’S CAMAPIGN:

NOT2 OC……LOUISIANA.” :14

VIRGIL SAYS THE FEDERAL TAX CREDITS BEING MADE AVAILABLE REQUIRE THE GRAIN TO COME FROM FIELDS WITH COVER CROPS AND OTHER CONSERVATION MEASURES.

HE’S GENERALLY AGAINST GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION IN FREE MARKETS AND SAYS THE RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD THAT MANDATES ETHANOL AND BIODIESEL PRODUCTION SHOULD BE PHASED OUT.

NOT3 OC….PAIN FOR FARMERS :09

FEENSTRA RHETORICALLY RESPONDED THAT THE RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD NEEDS TO BE EXPANDED, NOT ENDED.

NOT4 OC……BUT WE SHOULDN’T?” :07

FEENSTRA SAYS ENDING THE ETHANOL PRODUCTION MANDATE WOULD DESTROY THE AG INDUSTRY.

FEENSTRA, A FORMER STATE SENATOR FROM HULL, IS SEEKING A THIRD TERM IN THE U-S HOUSE.

VIRGIL IS AN ARMY VETERAN AND FORMER C-I-A OFFICER WHO OWNS A SOFTWARE COMPANY AND LAST DECEMBER MOVED BACK TO THE FARM NEAR SUTHERLAND WHERE HE GREW UP.

VIRGIL ANNOUNCED IN EARLY JANUARY HE WAS CHALLENGING FEENSTRA IN THIS YEAR’S G-O-P PRIMARY AND IS BACKED BY FORMER CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING IN THAT EFFORT.

KTIV-TV BROADCAST THURSDAY’S FORUM.