SNEAKY’S TO HOST BENEFIT FOR HOPE STREET

SNEAKY’S CHICKEN IS CELEBRATING ITS 45TH ANNIVERSARY IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEKEND WITH A CHARITY FUNDRAISER.

FOUNDER DAVE FERRIS SAYS THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE THIS SUNDAY AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS BEGINNING AT 4 P.M:

THOSE ATTENDING WILL ENJOY A DINNER OF SNEAKY’S CHICKEN WITH SIDE DISHES FOR A FREE WILL OFFERING.

IT’S TO BENEFIT HOPE STREET, AN EFFORT FERRIS AND HIS WIFE SUPPORT TO HELP MEN STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION AND MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES GET BACK INTO SOCIETY:

FERRIS SAYS HOPE STREET IS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER LOCAL SHELTERS AND PROGRAMS:

HOPE STREET IS LOCATED IN THE FORMER SHESLER HALL AND HOUSES 26 MEN;

THE MEN WHO STAY THERE ALSO VOLUNTEER FOR VARIOUS AGENCIES TWO TIMES A WEEK.

FERRIS SAYS THE FUNDRAISER DINNER BEGINS AT FOUR P.M. SUNDAY AND TWO BANDS WILL PROVIDE ENTERTAINMENT THROUGH THE EVENING AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.