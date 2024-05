PHONE ISSUES CONTINUE AROUND IOWA

AN INTERRUPTION OF LANDLINE PHONE SERVICE HAS AFFECTED RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES, AND EMERGENCY SERVICES PROVIDERS RESULTING IN PHONE AND INTERNET ISSUES THROUGHOUT IOWA.

STATE HOMELAND SECURITY OFFICIALS SAY IT’S DUE TO AN ISSUE WITH SERVICE PROVIDER LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES.

THIS INTERRUPTION MAY AFFECT THE ABILITY TO REACH 9-1-1 BY LANDLINE PHONE.

IF YOU HAVE AN EMERGENCY, DIAL 9-1-1 FROM A MOBILE PHONE.

TEXTING 9-1-1 IS ALSO AN AVAILABLE OPTION IN ALL 99 IOWA COUNTIES.

HERE IN SIOUX CITY, BOTH MERCYONE AND UNITYPOINT HAVE HAD PHONE ISSUES WITH INCOMING CALLS RINGING WITH A BUSY SIGNAL.

THE OUTAGES ARE VARIED BY LOCATION AROUND IOWA.