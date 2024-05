MERCYONE UNABLE TO RECEIVE INBOUND PHONE CALLS

MERCYONE HOSPITAL SAYS ALL OF THEIR FACILITIES ACROSS IOWA, INCLUDING MERCYONE OF SIOUXLAND ARE NOT RECEIVING INCOMING PHONE CALLS THIS MORNING.

CALLERS ARE RECEIVING A BUSY SIGNAL.

MERCYONE SAYS THE PROBLEM IS REPORTEDLY DUE TO WATER ISSUES IN A SWITCHING CENTER IN DES MOINES, WHICH COULD ALSO BE IMPACTING CELL TOWERS.

PATIENTS NEEDING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT CAN DO SO ONLINE.

PATIENTS NEEDING TO CANCEL AN APPOINTMENT CAN REACH MERCYONE VIA THE “CONTACT US?” FORM AT MERCYONE.ORG.

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, DO NOT HESITATE TO GO TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM OR CALL 911.