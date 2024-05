IOWA REACTION TO TRUMP GUILTY VERDICT

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS RELEASED A RESPONSE TO DONALD TRUMP’S GUILTY VERDICT.

TRUMP WAS FOUND GUILTY BY A NEW YORK JURY ON 34 FELONY COUNTS THURSDAY.

REYNOLDS SAYS “AMERICA SAW THIS TRIAL FOR WHAT IT WAS, A SHAM.

SHE SAYS FOR YEARS, DEMOCRATS LIKE ALVIN BRAGG HAVE BEEN TRYING TO PUT PRESIDENT TRUMP IN JAIL WITH COMPLETE DISREGARD FOR OUR DEMOCRACY AND THE WILL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE ONE AT THE BALLOT BOX IN NOVEMBER WHERE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL ELECT PRESIDENT TRUMP AGAIN.”

MEANWHILE PROGRESS IOWA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MATT SINOVIC ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “THE RULING PROVES THAT IN AMERICA, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW. INCLUDING FORMER PRESIDENTS.

AFTER MONTHS OF ATTEMPTING TO DODGE HIS DAY IN COURT, A JURY OF AMERICANS DECIDED TO CONVICT DONALD TRUMP.

SINOVIC SAYS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND IOWA REPUBLICANS HAVE CONSISTENTLY SIDED WITH TRUMP EVEN AS EVIDENCE MOUNTED AGAINST HIM. AFTER TODAY’S VERDICT, IT’S TIME THEY STOP COVERING FOR TRUMP.

THE CHARGES ARE RELATED TO FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS TO COVER UP HUSH-MONEY PAYMENTS IN THE FINAL WEEKS OF THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.

FILE PHOTO