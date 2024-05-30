Iowa Football | Start Times Announced For 5 Home Games

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Start times and television information for five University of Iowa 2024 football home games were announced on Thursday by the Big Ten Conference in conjunction with BTN, ESPN, CBS, NBC and FOX television networks.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three consecutive home nonconference games. The Aug. 31 season-opener against Illinois State is slated for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff on BTN.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game versus Iowa State begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and will be televised on CBS and Iowa’s nonconference finale against Troy will have a 3 p.m. start time, airing on FS1.

Iowa’s Homecoming game against Northwestern on Oct. 26, will kick at 2:30 p.m. with the network broadcast yet to be determined.

Iowa’s regular season finale, Friday, Nov. 29 against Nebraska, will be in primetime starting at 6:30 p.m. with NBC carrying the contest.

FryFest is also part of opening weekend. Slated for Friday, Aug. 30, FryFest is held at the Iowa River Landing and celebrates everything Hawkeye. The Iowa Letterwinners Club will celebrate the 2024 Hall of Fame class throughout the weekend.

The Hawkeyes’ road game at UCLA (Friday, Nov. 8) was previously announced as a primetime 8 p.m. telecast on FOX.

Kickoff times for all other games will be selected during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process, per the media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

Fans can request football season tickets by visiting hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets. Season ticket holders can currently confirm their 2024 order. Fight for Iowa mobile passes are already sold out. Mini plan ticket packages will be on sale June 3 for donors and June 6 for general public. Group tickets and Hawkeye Village ticket sales begin July 8, while single game tickets go on sale for donors on July 15 and to the general public on July 18.

University of Iowa faculty/staff should contact the University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office for season tickets. The UI Athletics Ticket Office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS.

hawkeyesports.com/ footballparking . For gameday parking information, visit

Date Opponent Time (CT)/TV

Aug. 31 Illinois State 11 a.m./BTN

Sept. 7 Iowa State 2:30 p.m./CBS

Sept. 14 Troy 3 p.m./FS1

Sept. 21 at Minnesota TBD

Oct. 5 at Ohio State TBD

Oct. 12 Washington TBD

Oct. 19 at Michigan State TBD

Oct. 26 Northwestern 2:30 p.m./TBD

Nov. 2 Wisconsin TBD

Nov. 8 at UCLA 8 p.m./FOX

Nov. 22 at Maryland TBD

Nov. 29 Nebraska 6:30 p.m./NBC