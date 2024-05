FAREWAY CONTRIBUTES TO MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT EFFORTS

FAREWAY FOOD STORES IN THE METRO AREA PRESENTED A CHECK TO MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT THURSDAY TO HELP SEND AREA MILITARY VETERANS TO WASHINGTON D.C. TO SEE WAR MEMORIALS AND MONUMENTS.

HONOR FLIGHT C-E-O AARON VAN BEEK ACCEPTED A CHECK FOR NEARLY $5900:

IT’S THE THIRD YEAR FAREWAY HAS CONDUCTED THE “ROUND UP YOUR BILL” CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHTS.

MIKE HAMMEL IS THE MANAGER OF THE SGT. BLUFF FAREWAY AND SAYS ONE OF HIS EMPLOYEES SPURRED THE PARTNERSHIP WITH HONOR FLIGHT:

VAN BEEK SAYS THE DONATION HELPS VETERANS MAKE THE TRIP OF A LIFETIME TO SEE THE MEMORIALS TO MEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVED THEIR COUNTRY:

VAN BEEK SAYS AN HONOR FLIGHT TRIP IS BEING PLANNED FOR SIOUX CITY IN THE NEAR FUTURE:

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT http://WWW.MIDWESTHONORFLIGHT.ORG