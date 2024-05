REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WILL BE MAKING A COUPLE OF STOPS IN SIOUXLAND TODAY.

ERNST WILL HOLD A TOWN HALL MEETING IN POCAHONTAS TO HEAR FROM CONSTITUENTS AT THE RIALTO THEATRE ON NORTH MAIN STREET AT 1:30PM.

AFTER THAT THE SENATOR WILL TOUR THE CHEROKEE RODEO AT THE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN CHEROKEE.

ERNST IS EXPECTED TO APPEAR THERE AROUND 3:45PM.

BOTH EVENTS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

FILE PHOTO