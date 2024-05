SPENCER POLICE ARREST SWORD WIELDING SUSPECT

POLICE IN SPENCER, IOWA HAVE RELEASED INFORMATION ABOUT THE ARREST OF A SUSPECT THEY SAY ATTACKED OFFICERS WITH A SWORD EARLY SATURDAY.

SPENCER POLICE RESPONDED TO A DISTURBANCE IN THE 800 BLOCK OF EAST 7TH STREET JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT SATURDAY AFTER A CALLER CLAIMED AN UNKNOWN FEMALE WAS BANGING ON HER DOOR.

WHEN POLICE ARRIVED THEY ENCOUNTERED 34 YEAR OLD TRISTAN BUHR OF SPENCER WHO WAS STANDING ON THE FRONT PORCH ARMED WITH PEPPER SPRAY AND A SWORD.

POLICE SAY BUHR AGGRESSIVELY APPROACHED OFFICERS SWINGING THE SWORD AND REFUSING COMMANDS. OFFICERS DEPLOYED A TASER AND THEN TOOK BUHR INTO CUSTODY.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT BUHR ACTUALLY MADE THE INITIAL CALL TO 9-1-1 WITH THE INTENT TO CONFRONT POLICE.

BUHR WAS TREATED ON THE SCENE BY SPENCER AMBULANCE AND TRANSPORTED TO THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL ON A CHARGE OF INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS WITH A WEAPON, A CLASS D FELONY.