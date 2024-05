SIOUX CITY TERMINATES EMPLOYMENT OF INCLUSIVITY DIRECTOR

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAS CONFIRMED THAT THEY HAVE TERMINATED SEMEHAR GHEBREKIDAN FROM HER POSITION AS THE CITY’S INCLUSIVITY LIAISON.

GHEBREKIDAN HAS BEEN ON PAID LEAVE FROM HER POST SINCE FEBRUARY 21ST BECAUSE OF VIOLATIONS OF CITY WORK RULES AND HAD BEEN WORKING FROM HER HOME.

THE CITY HAS NEVER OFFICIALLY STATED WHAT THOSE VIOLATIONS WERE, CITING IT AS A PERSONNEL MATTER.

THE CITY IS ALSO NOT COMMENTING FOR THE SAME REASON ON THE DECISION TO OFFICIALLY TERMINATE HER ON TUESDAY.

MONIQUE SCARLETT, WHO HAS SERVED ON THE CITY’S INCLUSIVITY COMMITTEE, IS DISAPPOINTED BY THE DECISION TO TERMINATE GHEBREKIDAN:

THE CITY DOES SAY FUNDING OF THE LIAISON POSITION REMAINS IN THE BUDGET, AND SCARLETT HOPES THAT WILL CONTINUE:

SCARLETT SAYS SHE AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE INCLUSIVITY COMMITTEE HOPE TO MEET SOON WITH THE CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS THE ISSUE.