PATE ASSURES IOWA’S PRIMARY VOTING IS SECURE

IOWA’S TOP ELECTION OFFICIAL SAYS IOWANS CAN BE ASSURED THEIR VOTES IN NEXT TUESDAY’S PRIMARY ELECTION WILL BE COUNTED ACCURATELY.

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE HOSTED OFFICIALS FROM KEY STATE AND FEDERAL AGENCIES TUESDAY AT THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S HEADQUARTERS TO DISCUSS ELECTION SECURITY.

IOWA USES PAPER BALLOTS AND PATE SAYS THAT MEANS THE BALLOTS CAN’T BE HACKED, PLUS EVERY BALLOT TABULATOR IS TESTED TO MAKE SURE IT’S FUNCTIONING PROPERLY BEFORE EACH ELECTION.

PATE SAYS EVERY COUNTY AUDITOR HAS DEVELOPED BACK UP PLANS TO DEAL WITH EMERGENCIES, LIKE FLASH FLOODING AND POWER OUTAGES ON ELECTION DAYS.

JOHN BENSON, DIRECTOR OF IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, SAYS STATE AND FEDERAL EXPERTS WILL GATHER AT THE STATE EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER TO MONITOR PRIMARY ELECTION DAY ACTIVITY.

ABOUT 10-THOUSAND IOWANS HAVE SIGNED UP TO BE PRECINCT WORKERS FOR TUESDAY’S PRIMARY.

PRECINCT VOTING SITES WILL OPEN AT 7 A.M. JUNE 4TH AND CLOSE AT 8 P.M.

THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE HAS A LIST OF ALL THE VOTING SITES FOR THE PRIMARY.

MAIL-IN BALLOTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE LOCAL COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE BY THE TIME POLLS CLOSE AT 8 P.M. IN ORDER TO BE COUNTED.

RADIO IOWA