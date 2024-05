NOEM TO HOST SD TRIBAL SAFETY SUMMIT

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILL BE HOSTING A TRIBAL PUBLIC SAFETY CRISIS SUMMIT IN PIERRE ON JUNE 24TH.

NOEM IS ALSO INVITING ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS AT THE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND TRIBAL LEVELS:

GOVERNOR NOEM HAS BEEN BANNED FROM TRIBAL LANDS IN RECENT WEEKS BECAUSE OF COMMENTS SHE MADE REGARDING THE INFLUENCE OF DRUG CARTELS ON RESERVATION LAND.

SHE SAYS MANY TRIBAL MEMBERS HAVE ASKED HER FOR HELP THOUGH:

INVITATIONS TO THE SUMMIT WERE SENT TO TRIBAL LEADERS AND OTHERS ON TUESDAY.

