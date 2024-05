MORE INFORMATION ON CENTERVILLE TRIPLE MURDER

AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FATAL SHOOTINGS OF THREE PEOPLE MONDAY NIGHT IN CENTERVILLE, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE FORMER MAYOR OF CENTERVILLE, 64-YEAR-OLD JAY OSTREM, IS IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY WALKING TO A NEARBY NEIGHBOR’S HOUSE AND KILLING THREE PEOPLE INSIDE THE RESIDENCE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT ONE OF THE VICTIMS CALLED 9-1-1 AROUND 9:45 P.M. SAYING THEY HAD BEEN SHOT, AND A FAMILY MEMBER HAD ALSO BEEN SHOT AND KILLED.

A GAME, FISH AND PARKS OFFICER SPOTTED OSTREM OUTSIDE THE RESIDENCE, ARMED WITH A HANDGUN AND AN AR-STYLE RIFLE.

OSTREM HAD SPENT SHELL CASINGS ON HIM, AND THE OFFICER REPORTED SMELLING ALCOHOL COMING FROM THE SUSPECT.

OSTREM IS BEING HELD ON A ONE-MILLION-DOLLAR CASH-ONLY BOND IN THE MINNEHAHA COUNTY JAIL ON THREE COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER.