IOWA 4TH DISTRICT HOUSE CANDIDATES TO SPEAK IN CHEROKEE THURSDAY

THE TWO CANDIDATES FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT WILL SPEAK THURSDAY IN CHEROKEE.

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA AND CHALLENGER KEVIN VIRGIL WILL ADDRESS KEY ISSUES IMPACTING RURAL IOWANS IN AN EVENT HOSTED BY THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION AT CHEROKEE’S WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LOCATED AT 200 VICTORY DRIVE .

VIRGIL, WHO CRITICIZES FEENSTRA FOR SUPPORTING CONSTRUCTION OF A CARBON PIPELINE, TOLD RADIO IOWA EMINENT DOMAIN SHOULD NOT BE USED FOR THE PROJECT.

FEENSTRA WAS IN SHENANDOAH WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR A RIBBON CUTTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST CLEAN SUGAR TECHNOLOGY PLANT.

HIS CAMPAIGN MANAGER SENT A STATEMENT SAYING FEENSTRA DELIVERS CONSERVATIVE RESULTS AND IOWANS WILL REJECT STEVE KING’S EFFORT TO SEND A NEW YORKER TO CONGRESS TO REPRESENT IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

FORMER CONGRESSMAN KING, WHO LOST TO FEENSTRA IN A G-O-P PRIMARY FOUR YEARS AGO, ENCOURAGED VIRGIL TO RUN AND HAS ENDORSED HIM.

THE FORUM IS A TICKETED EVENT AND WILL BE MODERATED BY POLITICAL REPORTER DAVE PRICE.

IT BEGINS AT 2 P.M. IN CHEROKEE.