GRASSLEY WANTS U.S. SENATE TO WORK A FULL WEEK

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S BECOMING INCREASINGLY AGITATED BY HAVING SUCH A SHORT WORK WEEK.

GRASSLEY SAYS SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER HAS STRAYED FAR FROM HOW IT WAS WHEN GRASSLEY FIRST WENT TO WORK AS A U-S SENATOR.

GRASSLEY SAYS IN THOSE DAYS, THE WEEK STARTED AT 10 A-M ON MONDAY AND RAN THROUGH 4 P-M ON FRIDAY.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE COUNTRY’S PROBLEMS CAN’T BE SOLVED IF THE SENATE IS ONLY IN SESSION TWO-AND-A-HALF DAYS A WEEK.

GRASSLEY MADE HIS COMMENTS AT A TOWN HALL MEETING IN ATLANTIC, IOWA ON TUESDAY.

