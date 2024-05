FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS RETURN JUNE 7TH

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS WILL SOON BE RETURNING TO THE PEARL STREET PARK AREA OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

EVENT COORDINATOR ELIZABETH STEWART OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE 9TH SEASON BEGINS NEXT FRIDAY, JUNE 7TH AT THE SCENIC 7TH AND PEARL STREET LOCATION:

STEWART SAYS THERE REALLY IS A WIDE RANGE OF FAVORITES TO CHOOSE FROM EACH WEEK:

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THERE ARE SOME IMPROVEMENTS COMING TO PEARL STREET PARK TOO:

THE 13-WEEK SEASON RUNS THROUGH AUGUST 30TH.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT DOWNTOWNSIOUXCITY.COM.