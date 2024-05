TRIPLE MURDER UNDER INVESTIGATION IN CENTERVILLE, S.D.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS A CENTERVILLE MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF THREE PEOPLE MONDAY NIGHT IN CENTERVILLE.

64-YEAR-OLD JAY OSTREM IS BEING HELD ON A MILLION DOLLAR CASH ONLY BOND IN THE MINNEHAHA COUNTY JAIL.

THE INCIDENT WAS REPORTED AROUND 10 P.M. MONDAY NIGHT AT A RESIDENCE IN CENTERVILLE.

JACKLEY SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS SECURED THE SCENE AND THERE IS NO FURTHER THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.

THE NAMES OF THE THREE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF NEXT OF KIN.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS LEADING THE INVESTIGATION.