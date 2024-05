SLOAN BURGLARIES UNDER INVESTIGATION IN WOODBURY COUNTY

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A STRING OF BURGLARIES THAT OCCURRED EARLY MONDAY MORNING IN THE TOWN OF SLOAN.

SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS THE BURGLARIES OCCURRED BETWEEN 4AM AND 6AM WITH AT LEAST 4 BUSINESSES AND 1 VEHICLE BROKEN INTO.

THE SUSPECT GAINED ENTRY BY THROWING A BRICK THROUGH WINDOWS OR PRYING THE DOORS OPEN.

IT IS BELIEVED THE SUSPECT WAS OBSERVED BY A WITNESS DURING THE VEHICLE BURGLARY. AT WHICH TIME THE SUSPECT WALKED AWAY FROM THE VEHICLE.

DEPUTIES HAVE NOT LOCATED THAT SUSPECT.

THE SHERIFF ASKS THAT ANYONE WITH A HOME SURVEILLANCE CAMERA TO CHECK THEIR VIDEO, OR IF ANYONE THINKS THEY MAY HAVE SEEN SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS THAT MORNING TO PLEASE CONTACT THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 712-279-6010.