ONE HOSPITALIZED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY HEAD ON CRASH

ONE PERSON WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A HEAD ON CAR ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AT THE INTERSECTION OF C-44 AND K-22, WEST OF MERRILL AROUND 1:15.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS FIRST RESPONDERS FOUND ONE VEHICLE FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES WHEN THEY ARRIVED:

MERRILL OC…TREATED AND RELEASED. :09

THE ONE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE IN LE MARS.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS LEADING THE ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION.