FREEDOM PARK TO HOLD VIETNAM WALL ANNIVERSARY EVENT

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL COMMEMORATE THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DEDICATION OF THE PARK’S VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL TONIGHT.

A PUBLIC CEREMONY AND CANDLELIGHT VIGIL WILL BE HELD AT 8:30 PM.

VIETNAM VETERAN BRENDAN BURCHARD WILL DELIVER THE COMMEMORATIVE REMARKS AT THE CEREMONY, JUST AS HE DID 10 YEARS AGO WHEN THE WALL WAS DEDICATED.

“THE WALL”, AS IT’S BEEN DUBBED, IS A HALF-SCALE EXACT REPLICA OF THE VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON D.C., WHICH OPENED IN 1982.

99 OF THE NAMES INSCRIBED ON THE WALL ARE FROM THE SIOUXLAND AREA.

LOCALLY, THE 250-FOOT BLACK GRANITE WALL WAS CONSTRUCTED USING QUARRY FOUND IN INDIA FOR THE GRANITE JUST LIKE THE MEMORIAL IN D.C.