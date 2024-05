BIRD FLU FOUND IN SIOUX COUNTY FLOCK

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SIOUX COUNTY BECAUSE OF BIRD FLU EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THROUGH JUNE 27TH.

THE USDA HAS CONFIRMED A POSITIVE CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN COMMERCIAL LAYER CHICKENS IN THAT COUNTY.

THE PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES FROM IOWA HOMELAND SECURITY, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND OTHER AGENCIES TO ASSIST WITH TRACKING AND MONITORING, RAPID DETECTION, CONTAINMENT, DISPOSAL, AND DISINFECTION.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY THE RECENT BIRD FLU DETECTIONS DO NOT PRESENT AN IMMEDIATE PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN, AND IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF H-P-A-I IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

File Photo from Iowa Farm Bureau