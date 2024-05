REMEMBERING THOSE WHO SERVED OUR COUNTRY

SIOUX CITY’S MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY WAS THE SITE MONDAY FOR THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES TO HONOR AND REMEMBER THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY.

RENE LAPIERRE, THE COMMANDER OF MORNINGSIDE AMERICAN LEGION POST 697, KEYNOTED THE LOCAL REMEMBRANCE AS HE HAS FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

LAPIERRE’S MESSAGE INCLUDED HIS HOPE THAT AMERICANS CAN RECONCILE THEIR DIFFERENCES OVER WHAT THIS COUNTRY REPRESENTS:

HE FEARS THAT SOME PEOPLE HAVE FORGOTTEN WHY WE TAKE TIME EACH MEMORIAL DAY TO REMEMBER OUR FALLEN HEROES WHO HELPED PRESERVE OUR WAY OF LIFE:

LAPIERRE SAYS THERE ARE FOUR KEY THINGS WITH MEANING THAT EXPRESS THE DEDICATION OF OUR MILITARY IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY:

HE SAYS WE NOW LIVE IN A TIME WHERE MOST AMERICANS DO NOT SERVE IN THE MILITARY, AND THAT ALSO MAKES IT DIFFICULT FOR SOME TO UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF OUR ARMED FORCES:

LAPIERRE AND OTHER VOLUNTEERS PLACED OVER 4000 FLAGS ON THE GRAVES OF VETERANS IN MEMORIAL PARK IN THE PREVIOUS WEEK LEADING UP TO MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY.