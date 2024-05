TRI-STATE PURSUIT SATURDAY ENDS NEAR ELK POINT

WE ARE WAITING TO LEARN MORE FROM TRI-STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT ABOUT A PURSUIT AND A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED IN OUR METRO AREA SATURDAY NIGHT.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED AROUND 7:30 AT THE SELECT MART IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, WITH A SUSPECT DRIVING A BOX TRUCK CROSSING INTO IOWA AND THEN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE PURSUIT ENDED ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR ELK POINT WITH THE BOX TRUCK BEING DISABLED WITH STOP STICKS AND DRIVING OFF OF THE ROAD.

THERE WAS A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED WITH THE SUSPECT BEING INVOLVED.

NO AGENCY HAD CONFIRMED THE SUSPECT’S STATUS AS OF SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

File photo