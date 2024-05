SUSPECT SHOT & ARRESTED IN SATURDAY TRI-STATE PURSUIT

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED AFTER A PURSUIT THROUGH THE TRI-STATE AREA SATURDAY NIGHT THAT ENDED NEAR ELK POINT SOUTH DAKOTA.

ONE OF THE SUSPECTS WAS SHOT BY A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER EARLY IN THE INCIDENT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT BEGAN AFTER 7 P.M.IN THE AREA OF 800 DAKOTA AVENUE WHILE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT INVOLVING A STOLEN BUDGET RENTAL TRUCK FROM KANSAS.

POLICE SAY BRIAN LEROY CHURCH WAS SITTING IN THE PASSENGER SEAT AND MOVED TO THE DRIVER’S SEAT AND BEGAN DRIVING TOWARDS AN OFFICER WHICH RESULTED IN AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING.

THE STOLEN TRUCK STRUCK A PARKED VEHICLE AND DROVE AWAY, AND WAS PURSUED INTO IOWA THEN SOUTH DAKOTA.

LAW ENFORCEMENT SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED STOP STICKS AND THE PURSUIT ENDED A SHORT TIME LATER NEAR ELK POINT.

BRIAN CHURCH WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND WAS FOUND TO HAVE SUSTAINED GUNSHOT WOUNDS FROM THE INITIAL INCIDENT.

LAW ENFORCEMENT RENDERED MEDICAL AID UNTIL ELK POINT FIRE PERSONNEL TRANSPORTED HIM TO AN AREA HOSPITAL.

CHURCH’S GUNSHOT WOUNDS WERE NON-LIFE-THREATENING AND HE WAS DISCHARGED..

HE WAS ARRESTED FOR A FELONY THEFT WARRANT OUT OF KANSAS ALONG WITH OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST AND FELONY ATTEMPTED ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER USING A MOTOR VEHICLE.

A SECOND SUSPECT, GWENN M. HOMAN, WHO WAS INITIALLY DRIVING THE STOLEN BUDGET RENTAL TRUCK WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY OF $5000 OR MORE.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING THE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING INDEPENDENTLY AND THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL ALSO CONDUCT A FULL AND THOROUGH MULTI-LEVEL REVIEW OF THE INCIDENT.