MISSING YANKTON MAN LAST SEEN IN MISSOURI RIVER

OFFICIALS FROM THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, AND OTHER LOCAL AGENCIES ARE SEARCHING THE MISSOURI RIVER AND SURROUNDING AREA FOR A MISSING YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN WHO MAY HAVE DROWNED.

23-YEAR-OLD PHILLIP ANTHONY SNOOZY WAS LAST SEEN SWIMMING ALONE IN THE RIVER FRIDAY AFTERNOON UNDER THE MERIDIAN BRIDGE ALONG THE NEBRASKA SHORE AROUND 4:45 P.M..

AUTHORITIES SAY SNOOZY WAS REPORTED MISSING BY CAMPERS IN THE AREA AFTER HIS PERSONAL BELONGINGS WERE FOUND ON THE RIVERBANK UNATTENDED, .

HE IS DESCRIBED AS SIX FEET TALL,, 190 POUNDS WITH BLUE EYES, AND BROWN HAIR.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE (402) 254-6884 OR NATIONAL PARK SERVICE DISPATCH (605) 574-3120, OR THEIR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IF THEY HAVE INFORMATION RELATED TO HIS DISAPPEARANCE