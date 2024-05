LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE OUT ACROSS OUR TRI-STATE AREA THROUGH THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, ENFORCING TRAFFIC SAFETY.

SGT. ALEX DINKLA OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS EXCESSIVE SPEEDING CONTINUES TO BE A PROBLEM ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS:

SGT. DINKLA SAYS THERE IS NO GOOD EXCUSE HE IS HEARING FROM MOTORISTS DRIVING THAT FAST:

DINKLA SAYS IOWA TROOPERS HAVE WRITTEN NEARLY 400 TICKETS SO FAR IN 2024 FOR DRIVERS EXCEEDING 100 MILES AN HOUR.