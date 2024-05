ISABELLA SQUARE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN SOON

CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW ISABELLA SQUARE INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT WILL RAMP UP IN JUNE.

THE CONTRACTOR PLANS TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION ON OR ABOUT JUNE 3RD WITH AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF MID-AUGUST OF THIS YEAR.

THE PROJECT SUPPORTS THE NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT IN THE AREA BOUND BY MYRTLE STREET, W. 5TH STREET, W. 6TH STREET, AND ISABELLA STREET.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW STORM AND SANITARY MAINS, WATER SERVICES, AND LIMITED SIDEWALK AND STREET PAVING.

CONSTRUCTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN 2 STAGES WITH WORK ALONG THE SIDE OF THE ROADWAY AND STREET CLOSURES BEGINNING WITH THE INTERSECTION OF VILLA AVENUE AND W. 7TH STREET CLOSED WITH A DETOUR ALONG CENTER STREET, W. 14TH STREET, AND ISABELLA STREET.

THE WEST LEG OF THE INTERSECTION AT W. 6TH STREET AND MYRTLE STREET WILL ALSO BE CLOSED DURING THIS STAGE WITH A DETOUR ALONG ISABELLA STREET, W. 5TH STREET, AND CENTER STREET.

STAGE 1B WILL HAVE THE INTERSECTION OF MYRTLE STREET AND W. 5TH STREET CLOSED WITH A DETOUR ALONG ISABELLA STREET, W. 4TH STREET, AND CENTER STREE